Dozens of Looters Arrested in Florida During Irma Crisis

There is nobody as junk-punch-worthy as a person who uses a natural disaster to steal from others. Seriously, looters should be strung up from telephone poles by their toenails for exploiting tragedy. There is no excuse for it.

Of course, Miami police decided to take the more socially-acceptable approach of just locking them up in conventional prison cells, and refusing to release hundreds of spiders into said cells.

Buncha wimps.

The posted a picture of several looters in lock up, faced blurred for safety, and warned others who might be thinking about engaging in the criminal activities against the idea.

Thinking about looting? Ask these guys how that tuned out. #stayindoors Posted by Miami Police Department on Sunday, September 10, 2017

“Thinking about looting? Ask these guys how that tuned [sic] out” they wrote on their Facebook page.

Fort Lauderdale Police Department updated their Twitter account with a message stating that “9 individuals were arrested” after attempting to loot businesses that were abandoned prior to the hurricane.

#FLPD Looters ARRESTED! 9 individuals were arrested Looting CashAmerica Pawn & Simon's on W Sunrise Blvd. pic.twitter.com/1pLR66I8TD — Fort Lauderdale PD (@FLPD411) September 10, 2017

Orlando Police Officers managed to peacefully resolve an instance of burglary involving two suspects, and arrested the men who will be charged with the crime.

Burglary call at sporting goods store has been peacefully resolved. Two suspects in custody. No officers hurt: pic.twitter.com/nJppsK7MYq — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) September 11, 2017

A 3PM curfew was instated on Saturday, and as many as 25 people were arrested after breaking said curfew, which can result in a fine up up to $500 and 60 days behind bars.

In times like this, Americans of all colors, creeds, ages and ethnicity need to come together to help, not harm. Unfortunately, may thugs didn’t get that particular memo and are now paying for their crimes.

It should be noted that looting during natural disasters almost always constitutes a higher fine and longer jail time, as there are very few states, counties and cities that are willing to put up with people destroying property and taking what does not belong to them at the expense of others who are suffering.

It is a despicable act and I’m glad to see police departments holding the feet of the criminals to the fire. People are losing enough already as a result of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, the last thing they need is to have their lives made harder by criminals who think it is appropriate to steal from them.

You don’t need shoes. You don’t need televisions. You don’t need jewelry or video games, or whatever else you thought you were going to life from a pawn shop. If you don’t feel the inherent need to help people who are struggling in this time, at the very least don’t go out of your way to hurt them. These kids need a lesson in what it means to be an adult, and they may be getting that very fast.