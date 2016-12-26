Drexel U RESPONDS to Prof’s Tweet “All I want for Christmas is White Genocide”

Drexel U RESPONDS to Prof’s Tweet “All I want for Christmas is White Genocide”
26 Dec, 2016
How sick do you have to be to tweet about the death of an entire race as a Christmas gift? Who even thinks like that?

Apparently the answer to that would be Professor George Ciccariello-Maher, who clearly wants to be fired so badly that he took to social media to express a Hitler-esque opinion.

Professor Ciccariello-Maher of Drexel University took to Twitter on Christmas Eve and posted the following racist tweet.

Of course, this image had to be taken from an archive because the genius later deleted the horrid message. Unfortunately for him, the Internet never forgets.

The University issued a lukewarm response to the matter.

The University has not yet decided on a punishment, if any, for this professor.

What would you like to see happen to him? At the very least he should lose his job, because he clearly has a bias against white people and white students might see some of that bias in his classroom.

