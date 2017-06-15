Dubious Robert Mueller sniffing and slithering for dirt on Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner’s business dealings

Samuel Gonzalez
15 Jun, 2017
For the duration of this Kangaroo probe I have decided to characterize Robert Mueller as “dubious” because I feel it’s descriptive of his character. Mueller is not seeking justice, he’s perverting it by ignoring real lawbreakers in the IC.

The Dishonest Washington Post reports  special counsel Robert S. Mueller III is investigating the finances and business dealings of Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law and adviser, as part of the investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election, according to U.S. officials familiar with the matter.

FBI agents and federal prosecutors have also been examining the financial dealings of other Trump associates, including former national security adviser Michael Flynn, former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Carter Page, who was listed as a foreign-policy adviser for the campaign.

The Washington Post previously reported that investigators were scrutinizing meetings that Kushner held with Russians in December — first with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak, and then with Sergey Gorkov, the head of a state-owned Russian development bank. At the time of that report, it was not clear that the FBI was investigating Kushner’s business dealings.

