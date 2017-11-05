Egyptian cleric; Islam says men can marry their own daughters if they are born out of wedlock

I have never heard something so disgustingly wrong in my entire life, and keep in mind I’ve listened to MSNBC for hours while in a hospital waiting room. THAT right there should tell you everything you need to know about how awful this statement is.

The fact that it’s coming from a religious leader makes it even worse, but when you remember that it’s Islam, it suddenly makes a little more sense.

Prominent Egyptial Salafist cleric Mazen Al-Sersawi believes that the religion of Islam allows men to have sex with their own daughters, and even marry them, provided those children are born out of wedlock.

I wish I were kidding because the thought of someone actually taking this guy seriously makes me sick to my stomach, but the video of him making these claims has gone viral and while he has been widely criticized for his comments, he is not a “prominent” cleric because nobody listens to him.

The fact that he teaches at Al-Azhar University in Egypt is worse.

He says that any daughter born out of an adulterous relationship is not really a man’s daughter, so if he wants to take her as a bride, then that is completely acceptable. It is because the young girl does not carry the man’s name that “she is not his daughter according to Sharia. She is not officially attributed to him.”

The video itself was made in 2012, but was recently brought back into the forefront with women everywhere expressing mutual disgust at the idea that a man be allowed to marry and have sex with his own daughter.

But this is apparently a normal topic of discussion among Egyptian Muslims. Earlier this year, Muftah Mohammad Maarouf argued that the age of marriage should be low enough for newborn babies to be able to be married off to any man who chooses them. Yes, you read that correctly.

Oh, but as long as no harm comes to the child, it should be totally okay for her to be married off. As a newborn. Whose idea of consent is non-existent.

If you needed any more proof that this is the most backwards religion in the world, this should be it. The first world should not stand for this. Babies shouldn’t be married before they can walk, children should not become the sexual slaves of their fathers, and little boys should not be raise with the idea that if they kill others and themselves in the name of their religion, they will be rewarded with virgins in the afterlife. Everything about this is wrong.