Elizabeth “Pocahontas” Warren goes after Trump and team of ‘bigots’

I take Elizabeth Warren very lightly. And rest assured Donald Trump takes her even more lightly than I do. But, believe it or not Liberals take this fake Indian very seriously which is another reason why Hillary lost the election.

NY Post reports Donald Trump’s election has propelled Sen. Elizabeth Warren into an even sharper partisan spotlight as she embraces her role as a top Democratic foil to the Republican president-elect.

In just the past few weeks, Warren has penned a scathing 16-page critique of Trump’s nominee for education secretary, Betsy DeVos; grilled his pick for housing secretary, Ben Carson; co-sponsored legislation requiring the president and vice president to disclose and divest any potential financial conflicts of interest; and signed onto legislation to block the creation of a federal religious registry.

The Massachusetts Democrat is leaning on every lever of power she has — from her fundraising prowess to her social media accounts — to position herself as a leading voice of a party in political exile.