Elsa Halloween Costume TRIGGERS Liberals- Because It Promotes ‘White Beauty’

Dressing up as Elsa if you are white, means you are promoting only “white beauty.” Dressing up as Moana, if you are not of Pacific Island heritage means you are mocking those cultures. Dressing up as Sven the Reindeer means you are mocking Icelandic animals. Dressing up as a bumble bee means you are laughing about the bees dying out. Dressing up as Harry Potter means you are having a laugh at the expense of wizards and other magical folk. Dressing as a mummy means you are disrespecting Egyptian culture. See how ridiculous it all is?

According to a breathless blogger out of Brooklyn, NY, kids, mainly white kids, shouldn’t be dressing as anything. Because…cultural appropriation. Any princess of any ethnicity other than white is off limits to them, according to Sachi Feris, author of the blog ‘Raising Race Conscious Children.’ She says, ‘If we are going to dress up a real person, we have to make sure we are doing it in a way that is respectful. Otherwise, it is like we are making fun of someone else’s culture.’

And that sounds all find and dandy until you begin to apply it broadly. Are costumes mocking Presidents like Trump or Nixon “making fun of Republican culture?” Are those depicting Obama or Clinton, “making fun of Democrat culture?” How about costumes depicting Margaritas or Guinness? Are they mocking Mexico or Ireland? Perhaps a costume showing Sacajawea or Sitting Bull is making fun of native Americans, or a French maid outfit mocks French people. See how silly it all is?

Let’s get something straight, Ms. Feris. While you are welcome to raise your child any way you wish, including thinking 24/7 about race, your opinions on what the rest of our children should or should not wear as a costume is not relevant or welcome. It’s time to lighten up and enjoy the fun of Halloween.

And furthermore, every costume you put on, unless it looks exactly like you do every day, is technically an appropriation of something. People need to stop the insanity. The idea is to dress up as something or someone you AREN’T in real life. That’s literally the whole point. It’s a COSTUME. If merely dressing as something means a person is maliciously mocking it, we’ve reached cultural critical mass. We can’t survive that illogical kind of thinking. Of course there are people whose intent IS to mock, as is their First Amendment right, maybe they wear a Trump mask or some other political figure. So what? I like Trump but could not possibly care less if people make fun of him. People have been skewering Presidents, Prime Ministers, and all kinds of other public figures with costumes since forever! Saturday Night Live or In Living Color anyone? My oldest girl is a fairy. Hope the imaginary fairy universe doesn’t get mad. My middle girl is Hermione, which of course could offend Muggle parents everywhere. And my youngest is Bat Girl, clearly a jab at flying mammals and superheroes. In past years they’ve been every princess imaginable, Hercules, Sully, zombies, Audrey Hepburn and insects, as in bees and ladybugs. My oldest wanted to be Moana but didn’t want to spend the cash. Let kids have fun and stop politicizing every part of life.

It also sounds to me like this blogger has something against “white beauty.” Why, isn’t it just as valuable as beauty of other colors and races? Why can’t Mulan, Moana, Tiana, Elsa and Pocahontas all be equally beautiful and equally valid as costumes for any little girl of any color who wants to wear them? Why does color even matter? We hear over and over again from the Left, that folks should be treated with respect no matter what color they are and that race shouldn’t be taken into cosideration, we are all just people. And then Ms. Feris here starts writing a blog about raising kids to be ‘race conscious.’ I thought that was what we were trying to get past? Which is it? Content of character or color of skin, Ms. Feris? You can’t have it both ways. Personally, my kids can be anything or anyone from any culture, universe or phylum that they want for Halloween. It’s supposed to be FUN not political.

Oh, and bonus, I have a costume idea for you Ms. Feris; dress up as me, I promise I won’t accuse you of “Sonja Appropriation.” Why? Because I have a sense of humor and I understand what the point of a costume is. My closet is open to all who want to be me for Halloween. Please, I’m begging you, appropriate my clothes! Then I can get some new ones.

Happy Halloween! Hope everyone gets some good treats and has lots of fun dressing up!