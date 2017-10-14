After Endless Anthem Protests And Trump Speech- NFL Becomes Most DIVISIVE Brand In America

Look, I really don’t care what a bunch of large men do in their spare time. I don’t even care what these men-children do during the national anthem at the start of a football game. But you people seem to care what these people do, so I have to write about it.

These kinds of people think they are insulting the police. They could be right, but I’ve really stopped caring about the NFL.



"The players are insulting police, they should stop going…let the NFL shell out a couple million for private security."👏👏👏#FoxAndFriends pic.twitter.com/Qb72VmfqUz — HailToTheCovfefe🇺🇸 (@MichelleRMed) October 14, 2017

I think I don’t really care about this because I really don’t care about the NFL in general. I mean, I like football as much as the next guy. The NFL, however, is becoming unwatchable. I stopped watching because I don’t have 4 hours to watch every single commercial known to mankind and watch 13 minutes of actual playing time. It’s gotten ridiculous. Opening kickoff, commercial break. Player went down for injury, commercial break. Two minute warning, commercial break. After a punt, commercial break. After a touchdown, commercial break. Guy grabs his junk too much, commercial break. There has to be some kind of Netflix model for sports where we pay to not watch commercials.

Couple that with the fact that these players are not allowed to play the game the proper way with all the new penalties added each year, and the result is that football has become boring to me. I don’t care what happens all year long. I’ll probably watch the Super Bowl for the food and parties, but that’s it.

I think a lot of Americans feel this way about the NFL and football in general. We would much rather watch basketball, baseball, hockey, or even soccer. Now add to this that players are protesting on the company’s time, and it is turning a lot of people off. We could all go the “Diddy” route, but I don’t think that is necessary quite yet.

The New York Times reported on a Morning Consult survey that found that almost as many people viewed the NFL as “polarizing” as those who viewed Donald Trump’s hotels as polarizing. That is a shocker to me. I don’t really care about partisan politics, and I generally like The Donald, but even I would respons that his brand is polarizing. The top ten most divisive things in America right now, according to this survey, are: Trump hotels, CNN, NBC News, The New York Times, MSNBC, Fox News, the NFL, ABC News, HuffPost, and CBS News.

There seems to be an awful lot of news outlets on there. There could be something we could do about their influence, but I digress.

The New York Times reported that the NBA could be in hot water if those roided up millionaires continue trying to be political instead of trying to beat the Warriors. Ok it wasn’t exactly that. Here is the quote:

“After LeBron James tweeted his support for Stephen Curry, whose invitation to the White House was rescinded by Mr. Trump (after Mr. Curry indicated he wouldn’t attend), the share of Trump voters who said they held very unfavorable views of Mr. James more than doubled, to 23 percent from 11 percent. For Clinton voters, the opposite was true: The event made them like Mr. James more.”

This just goes to show that we need to keep politics out of sports. I don’t care what they have to say about anything, just throw the ball in the hoop or past an arbitrary line and I’ll cheer for you.