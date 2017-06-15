ESPN Host SHOCKS: ‘NFL Is ‘Injecting Politics’ by Playing The National Anthem at Games’

Being in this business, you read a lot of ridiculous things. Over the years I’ve seen some things so bizarre that they’ve made me laugh until I cried. Unfortunately this is bizarre in a way that isn’t funny.

In fact, it’s downright scary.

Max Kellerman, co-host of the ESPN show “First Take,” discussed the Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett actually comparing Colin Kaepernick to Muhammad Ali. For those of us who actually understand the greatness of Ali, this is an insult to the legacy he left behind.

Kellerman admitted that yes, the two athletes have some pretty stark differences, but neither “went out looking for a protest.” Instead, it came to them.

He then added that it was not Kaepernick who injected politics into sports, but instead the NFL, who played the National Anthem and expects people to stand for it. (Madness, right? It’s not like that happens anywhere else in the world.)

Part of the transcript is provided below:

Colin Kaepernick also did not go looking for a protest. It came to him. He was asked to stand for the national anthem. You do not have to stand for the national anthem. And even if it it was a rule that you did, is that Colin Kaepernick injecting politics in the NFL? No. That’s the NFL injecting politics by playing the national anthem and putting pressure on you to stand for it in the first place.

I’m sorry, what? It’s political to be expected to honor the country that has given you such great opportunities? That has provided you with everything you need to succeed? It’s political to stand for an anthem and represents how difficult it was for this amazing country to gain its independence from our oppressors? Are these guys absolutely insane?

I refuse to believe anyone can actually be that stupid, yet here we are.