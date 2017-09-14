ESPN Host Won’t Apologize For Calling Trump White Supremacist- Makes Things Worse

I don’t watch sports but if I did, it wouldn’t be through ESPN. Their overt political involvement and their very obvious anti-conservative stances are insulting enough, but to allow a woman who called the President of the United States a “white supremacist” and “bigot” on social media to keep her job? Well that’s a bridge too far. If I wanted to get my daily dose of politics, I’d get it from a political source; someone who works in that field and understands the nuances. I certainly wouldn’t go to someone who yells out numbers on the backs of jerseys for a living.

Especially if that source also calls my President a white supremacist with no evidence, because she’s upset about the election results months later.

I’m assuming that the company pressured Jemele Hill to apologize, but what we got wasn’t an actual apology. It was a middle finger to the people who found her comments to be outrageously inappropriate and slanderous, while paying lip service to her employer so she can keep her cushy job.

Hill wanted to “address the elephant in the room” with her non-apology on Twitter.

So, to address the elephant in the room … #Facts pic.twitter.com/RTrIDD87ut — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 14, 2017

That’s like saying something blatantly offensive to a person and then saying “I’m sorry you were offended.” She doesn’t regret her behavior, and because he employer is giving her even less than a slap on the wrist, she feels totally comfortable continuing her hateful rants..

It’s not that I think that you shouldn’t be able to say negative things about the President or any political member on the internet for that matter, but saying things that are patently untrue to score cheap points with her more liberal fans reflects badly on her and her employer. It also alienates viewers who may like Trump and may not want to hear her views on him when they watch her for sports.

Apparently Twitter agrees with me.

If you had a shred of decency and good character you would apologize profusely to President Trump, then graciously tender your resignation. × 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now — David Wohl (@DavidWohl) September 14, 2017

This kind of stuff is what's gonna give us Trump again in 2020 😐 — AMISH (@MikeD_OrBigO) September 14, 2017

I didn't vote for Trump or HRC, but your comments were out of line as a Rep of ESPN. If dynamics were different, you'd be fired. #Cohn #Kurt — Eric Rodriguez (@erodthelaw) September 14, 2017

You should also apologize to the people you slandered. — JWF (@JammieWF) September 14, 2017

She used an awful lot of words to say “I’m not sorry.” Which is perfectly fine, by the way. She doesn’t actually have to regret saying it, because at least we now know the hate that is in her heart and can respond appropriately to it by turning the channel whenever her show comes on.

It’s not like ESPN or the sports world in general can really afford another decline in ratings and viewership, but man are they making the effort to see that happen. Gotta say, I respect their dedication to alienation.