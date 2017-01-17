Ex Black Panther Has Message For SNAKE Congressman Lewis ‘If You’re A Man APOLOGIZE!’

Clarence Mason is a fascinating man. Originally he was a member of the militant black power movement, the black panthers. He describes feeling so much hatred for white individuals. He tells of how he left a girlfriend because of her tolerance to white Americans.

Since then his views have changed deeply, and he now views things very differently. He now is a strong conservative who feels like a large part of the race issues in America is due to a doctrine of hatred. With this in mind he recently came out and spoke about his feelings towards Congressman Lewis who has called Donald Trump an illegitimate president.

This statement right here is so bold and so perfect.

“He has done nothing,” Weaver said on Tucker Carlson Tonight. “John Lewis, bless his heart — it took courage to do what he did in his early life … [but] he has turned himself to his enemy.”

John Lewis, if you didn’t know, originally worked hand in hand with Martin Luther King Jr. He carried great principles and ideals. But Clarence seems to think he has lost touch.

