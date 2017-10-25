Experts: Americans would begin to starve to death in 3 days if North Korea launched EMP Attack

The world is changing everyday. It seems as if the media is concentrating on the most insignificant of matters, all the while the rest of the world is making it’s moves around the U.S., even if it’s at our detriment. Pay attention people, because there is a threat that is moving considerably fast from theory talk to a real threat for our nation.

The threat is called ‘electromagnetic pulse’, or EMP. You may have heard about it in movies or video games, but it is much more than just an entertainment subject. The EMP shock happens when a nuclear bomb is detonated above the earths atmosphere. That quick burst of energy would completely destroy all electronics that were not shielded properly.

An now North Korea is threatening again to use this very same tactic on the United States, and now Peter Pry, a nuclear strategist, is warning the United States of the fallout that could happen after a supposed attack. There are many other scientists and so-called security experts that claim that Pry doesn’t know what he’s talking about, but lets go over his claims, and you can decide for your self if you want to ignore any possibilities.

According to Pry: ‘The US can sustain a population of 320million people only because of modern technology. An EMP that blacks out the electric grid for a year would [destroy] the critical infrastructure necessary to support such a large population.’

Now with results like that, you can expect Airliners to fall right out of the sky due to the electric systems going out. That means that the 5,000 airplanes that are flying over the US everyday at any given time will be death machines for the 500,000 passengers who will be riding them.

The pipelines and the electrical systems that control them would cause massive explosions and fires throughout the nations cities and forests. Nuclear power plants would not be able to sustain itself without power, and total meltdowns would occur, spreading radioactive materials throughout the nation.

Don’t expect the grocery stores to feed you, because they would be stripped and bare within 3 days, and the food supply chain that keeps this country eating would then have spoiled after just a month.

All of this, and much more, would be triggered by a single large warhead, and that is a warhead that the North Koreans can procure with the resources they have obtained. Pry ended it with a dire 90 per cent of the US population completely wiped out by starvation, disease, and of course, utter societal collapse.

Oh but please, CNN. Don’t let us stop you from covering every single word that comes out of Trumps mouth…