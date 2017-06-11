Explosive Story: Comey Could Easily Get $10M Book Deal After Clinton, Trump Matters

Why oh WHY do we reward bad behavior in America? The Clintons aren’t in prison, the “how bow dah” girl is a paid model, and now former FBI director James Comey could received a $10M book deal after he finishes testifying in front of Congress.

Seriously, could this country be anymore screwed up?

Apparently people really want to know what went down in the FBI under director James Comey, and companies are willing to pay big money to get the story. An acquisition editor told the Daily Mail that what Comey knows about the dealings in the White House could make “‘West Wing’ and ‘House of Cards’ on a par with ‘Mister Rogers.'”

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

Do you honestly think he’d spill in a book anything more than what he’s already discussed? It won’t be until after he’s already dead that we find out what juicy secrets he’s hiding, because something tells me what he knows could get him “suicided” by the Clintons if he opens his mouth.

But it’s not just books that Comey can look forward to. According to the same editor, producers are also lining up around the block to get a shot at telling the story, whether in movie or dramatic series format.

“I know one top-drawer producer who’s already talking to stars to cast the Comey role,” a leading movie-TV agent told DailyMail.com. “He has to be tall, good-looking and a Jimmy Stewart-John Wayne-hero type.

Don’t get me wrong, I totally understand the interest surrounding the story, and if you’re in one of these industries the pay-day could be absolutely gigantic if you’re able to get your hands on it, but are we really willing to give this much money to someone who may have broken the law by ordering his own memos to be leaked to the press?