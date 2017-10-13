Famed Late Night Show Host ‘Flips Off’ Cameras Tells Trump Supporters To Stop Watching

Now that rapper Eminem has forced Trump supporters to choose between his music and the President’s policies, it has apparently become the “in thing” to do.

Late night comedian and host Seth Meyers praised the rapper for his “diss track” (that sounds like it was written by a child with no concept of what it is to rhyme,) calling it “powerful stuff.” Then he engaged in a controversial action of his own.

“[Eminem] ended the video by calling on any of his fans who still support Donald Trump to decide between Trump and himself,” Meyer’s said of the cringe-worthy display. (Seriously, as a fan of Eminem and not necessarily one of the current President, I’m telling you that this was not one of the rapper’s best works. It would definitely be down at the bottom of any album he put out.)

“I was inspired by that, so tonight I say that any fans of this show who are also big fans of Donald Trump: It’s time to make a decision guys,” he demanded. “Get off the fence. Do you support him or do you support this show that constantly mocks and denigrates everything about him?”

I’m not sure that a lot of Trump supporters are willing to watch a show that continually degrades him, but if thinking that’s the case makes you feel better, go right on ahead little guy.

“I know it’s a tough call, but it’s time to make a decision,” he continues. “Now, I’m not much of a rapper but here it goes:

“My name is Seth and I’m here to say, that if you like Trump then go away.” He finished up by aiming a middle finger at the camera and essentially, Trump supporters.

Watch the video below:

I’m not even a huge supporter of Donald Trump, but I wouldn’t watch your show after this. (Of course, saying this assumes I would have watched it in the first place and I would like to think I have higher standards than that.)

It’s clear you put politics above your ability to entertain people, and in doing so you alienate a large segment of people. Not a businesswoman myself, but that’s probably not good practice.

If the only way that you can get people to laugh is to say mean things about the President, then you’re not in the right line of work. Entertainment (which is what these late night shows used to be about, believe it or not) should bring people together, not tear them apart.

You’re doing it wrong, Seth.