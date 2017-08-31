Check Out The Fashion Editor Who Trashed Melania’s Shoes- Do You See The Irony?

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania visited Hurricane Harvey-ravaged Texas to assess damage, but all some in the media could do is trash the shoes she was wearing. I wish I were kidding, but there is absolutely no way I could make this up on my own.

Vogue writer Lynn Yaeger led the charge against the FLOTUS’ footwear, but the internet ripped her a new one because let’s be honest, Lynn is the last person on the planet who gets to disparage people for how they dress.

The internet-dwelling liberal critics released a collective howl of displeasure as images of the First Family became public. Melania had the unmitigated GALL to wear high heels (which she later exchanged for sneakers, but you’re not gonna hear that because MUH SHOEGATE) and armchair fashionistas and those who just hate Trump no matter what took to their keyboards to make sure all 5 of their followers knew they didn’t think it was appropriate.

“Oh, Melania. In the words of the late, great Lou Reed, you ‘couldn’t hit it sideways,’” Yaeger wrote, presumably cackling in pleasure at what she perceived to be a clever statement.



But she wasn’t done. No, this cartoon clown-cosplayer had just begun her denunciation of Melania’s shoes.

“This morning, Mrs. Trump boarded Air Force One wearing a pair of towering pointy-toed snakeskin heels better suited to a shopping afternoon on Madison Avenue or a girls’ luncheon at La Grenouille.” (You can practically hear her being triggered through the computer.)



But why is it that I say she is ill-equipped to chap on others for what they wear? Well because… frankly… this.

She looks like a Raggedy Ann doll who was rode hard and put up wet. Her lipstick is eerily reminiscent of Hitler’s mustache, and her blush brush routinely misses her cheekbones. She looks exactly like what you would expect every SJW Tumblr user to look like, and she engaged in the same delusion that people actually care what she has to say.

I’m not saying you have to look like a Victoria’s Secret model in order to critique what others wear, but for the love of Mary, make an effort to not look like the Bride of Chucky when you’re doing it.

