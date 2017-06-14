Father accused of torturing two-month-old daughter by ‘rubbing hot sauce in her eyes’

A 31-year-old man in Moorhead, Minnesota is being accused of torturing his two-month-old daughter. Just think about that for a second, a grown man actually torturing an infant. If you doubted that evil exists, this is proof.

The abuse is alleged to have taken place between April 10th and May 30th, and may have consisted of but is not limited to Shawn Michael Foltz rubbing cayenne pepper in her eyes, throwing fireworks at her face, and choking her until she turned blue.

If he doesn’t die in prison, he’s going to wish he had.

The child was taken to the Emergency Room on May 30 where doctors found bruises over both eyes welts on her back and an additional bruise on her shoulder. Foltz first blamed the marks on the infant girl’s 3-year-old brother, who were both in his care at the time. He claimed that the young boy hit the infant with a toy gun.

He later confessed to the police that he was the one who left the marks on the baby, admitting that he had snapped her in the face with a towel and used a wooden spoon and piece of vinyl flooring to smack her on her bottom. All of this because, he said, he was frustrated with the baby’s crying. (News flash, dude, that’s what they do. Babies cry and they poop and they eat and they sleep – barely.)

He is being charged with four felonies: neglect of a child, malicious punishment of a child, and two counts of third-degree assault.

Even in prison, the assault of a child is viewed as more heinous than other almost all crimes, so this guy is going to have a really bad time. Or at least, I hope so. I never wish evil things on people but if anyone, anywhere ever deserved bad things to happen to him, it’s this piece of human rot.

H/T: Daily Mail