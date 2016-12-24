Father Buys Gun For 7-Yr Old Son- LIBERALS Caught Going NUTS On Hidden Camera Over It

You can tell that Texas does not want anyone messing with their guns.

The Show, “What Would You Do,” recently decided to step it up and take the discussion to gun rights and what age is too young to handle a firearm.

What Would You Do? (WWYD) is a hidden camera show, hosted by ABC News correspondent John Quinones, in which unknowing bystanders are placed in uncomfortable, and often compromising real world scenarios in public. WWYD’s hidden cameras focus on the average person’s responses and reactions to these issues of social responsibility. Topics such as gay couples being affectionate in public, date rape, racism and racial profiling, interracial couples, abusive parents, drunk driving, and harassment of the homeless are touched upon in this series. What will you do? Would you choose to intervene in these situations? Watch and join the discussion.

A man poses as a father to a son who turned five years old. They stand at the counter of a gun shop and try out a small youth model 22 rifle. The man hands the un to his son and tells him it is his birthday present while congratulating him on being mature enough for a gun of his own.

At this point a woman walking around the store stops the man and jumps into the conversation saying to the father, “Excuse me, but seriously?! You’re giving a gun as a birthday present to a little kid?”

The father seems unconcerned as he answers the women telling her: “Don’t worry, I’ll teach him everything he needs to know to be safe.”

Over and over customers jumped in to defend the father, and every time they did so calmly and with respect. Pf course, they are asking for a pretty one-sided opinion when they filmed in a gun store in Texas. There is not really any reason to be in a place like that if you aren’t a fan of guns… still those who entered the conversation had some really good points.

Another customer responded: “I think that’s the most responsible thing that father can do with his son right now, that’s to teach his son good firearm use and that’s exactly what he’s doing, I disagree with your point 100%.”

I am on his side for sure.