Father Fights School Dress Code To Allow Daughter To Wear Immodest Clothing

In case you haven’t already reached your daily dose of “Holy Crap That’s Creepy,” I have a story that will definitely get you there.

The father of a 13-year-old is demanding that her school allow her to wear clothes that leave very little to the imagination. It’s disturbing in every meaningful sense of the word.

Demetra Alarcon wore a romper to school that officials said violated the dress code.

Her “woke” dad brought her shorts and a tank top to change into, but the shorts violated the 4-inch inseam rule that the dress code dictates. The shorts in question can be seen above.

Luckily, he had some leggings in the car that were dress code appropriate, and she was able to go about her day.

But dear old dad thinks that the dress code is unreasonable, and should be changed.

‘I mean, today it’s 90 degrees outside and she’s wearing leggings because she doesn’t want to be dress-coded for wearing shorts,” he said. “And it’s not OK. It needs to change.”

He says boys aren’t held to the dress code as often as girls are, and it’s difficult to find longer shorts in stores. (And that’s a problem in and of itself, because holy cow, are you guys seeing what I am with those shorts?)

He also believes that the rules treat the girls like sex objects and not kids.

“We have to have dress codes that are fair and reasonable, and don’t cause them emotional issues – cause them to question their bodies or feel like they’re sex symbols at 13 years old,” he noted. “Because they’re not. They’re just kids.”

Let me explain to you a thing, Mr. Dad. Boys and girls start puberty as about your daughter’s age, and I think we both know what kind of changes and effects that has on boys and girls. It might make already-curious boys uncomfortable to be around a girl who is dressed the way your daughter was, just at it would make already-curious girls uncomfortable to see a shirtless boy, or a boy in really tight pants.

This has less to do with gender and more to do with the societal pressure to let girls do whatever they want without consequences. As a girl, I don’t want my daughter to feel pressured by either society or her peers to dress in a way that makes her feel uncomfortable for the sake of being “cool.” I also want my daughter to know that there are just certain things you don’t wear outside. That may be a controversial statement in the age of “MUH BODY POSITIVITY,” but you don’t have to have your business all out in the street to love your body. As an adult, she has the right to make the decision what she wears, but until that happens, she will wear clothes that meet my standards and yes, I believe parents should have standards for their children’s attire.

