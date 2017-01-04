Fed Up Citizen Notices What Welfare User Does After Leaving Walmart & Takes Startling Pic…

Is it a done deal that a safety net is essential in a society and economy as large as ours? Welfare and unemployment benefits do indeed help many in the country when they’ve lost their only source of income and need a short term boost. However, the problem is that these benefits are widely abused, taking advantage of the taxpayers that provide the dole.

So lets take a look at one example the frustrations that some have with those who abuse the system.

In a Facebook post that The Conservative Tribune re-posted on their site, a man explains that he observed a non-English-speaking woman pay for her items with one of the governments taxpayer sponsored Electronic Benefit Transfer food stamp cards, and then drive away in a luxury-grade SUV.

Here is what the man posted:

“She didn’t speak English, used EB card, then climbed into that,” he wrote on Facebook. “I work 7 days a week, owe out the a– and put a steady oil supply into my 1991 ford. I don’t get a EBT card. Why? It’s sad. We work all our lives n someone crosses the border n starts off better than my 50 year struggle.”

This painful post re-emerge again last spring when a staunch supporter of then-Republican candidate Donald Trump shared it on his Twitter account:

“I am SICK & DAMN tired of this crap,” the Trump fan wrote. “If #Trump gets POTUS this WILL STOP. ARE YOU PISSED OVER THIS CRAP?”

I am SICK & DAMN tired of this crap If #Trump gets POTUS this WILL STOP ARE YOU PISSED OVER THIS CRAP??? pic.twitter.com/RhSnmyfw9r — TRUMP HETEROSEXUAL ™ (@tracieeeeee) March 1, 2016

Under President Barack Obama, the number of Americans who are receiving food stamps has risen by 10.7 million, and this is from the data collected by the Department of Agriculture

The only reason this rise had happened was because the Obama administration came up with the policy “to waive the work requirement for food stamps benefits — which was established by President Clinton in 1996.”