Federal Judge Who Blocked Travel Ban 2.0 Has Special Relations With Obama

The travel ban instigated by President Donald Trump was an absolutely bold move, for better or for worse. And it was certainly met with incredible opposition on both sides of the political spectrum. Most strongly on the Left, many were furious with Trump’s ban that was meant to work to protect our country from terrorist threats coming from countries that are extremely anti-American.

Many times the opposition came from politicians and other major political figures. But the most significant opposition came from a federal judge who effectively blocked the travel ban initiated by President Donald Trump.

In response to the most recent travel ban presented by President Donald Trump, a much more lenient sequel to the original, Judge Derrick K. Watson, of Federal District Court in Honolulu,stated that every “reasonable, objective observer” would see the order as “issued with a purpose to disfavor a particular religion, in spite of its stated, religiously neutral purpose.”

Nothing feels as good as being told if you don’t agree with someone you are not a “reasonable” observer.

But recently many conspiracy theories have erupted regarding a possible connection between this judge and former President, Barack Obama. It just so happens that he was only five miles from the judges home the night before the order was given. Did he make a stop and help orchestrate the order? Many think it is possible.



Obama travels to Hawaii 48 hours prior to judge's anti-travel ban ruling, a judge he graduated Law School with. Just a coincidence, right? — Rang Abdullah (@RangAbdullah) March 16, 2017



► Hawaii judge blocks Travel Ban ► #Obama sighted in Hawaii on Monday coincidence? I think not! someone alert Alex Jones — lormaak (@lormaak) March 15, 2017