Federal Judge Who Blocked Travel Ban 2.0 Has Special Relations With Obama

Federal Judge Who Blocked Travel Ban 2.0 Has Special Relations With Obama
18 Mar, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Screen Shot 2017-03-18 at 2.48.05 AM

The travel ban instigated by President Donald Trump was an absolutely bold move, for better or for worse. And it was certainly met with incredible opposition on both sides of the political spectrum. Most strongly on the Left, many were furious with Trump’s ban that was meant to work to protect our country from terrorist threats coming from countries that are extremely anti-American.

Many times the opposition came from politicians and other major political figures. But the most significant opposition came from a federal judge who effectively blocked the travel ban initiated by President Donald Trump.

In response to the most recent travel ban presented by President Donald Trump, a much more lenient sequel to the original, Judge Derrick K. Watson, of Federal District Court in Honolulu,stated that every “reasonable, objective observer” would see the order as “issued with a purpose to disfavor a particular religion, in spite of its stated, religiously neutral purpose.”

Nothing feels as good as being told if you don’t agree with someone you are not a “reasonable” observer.

But recently many conspiracy theories have erupted regarding a possible connection between this judge and former President, Barack Obama. It just so happens that he was only five miles from the judges home the night before the order was given. Did he make a stop and help orchestrate the order? Many think it is possible.



Alexandria Willis

More articles by Alexandria Willis

Leave a Comment

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading

Share this!

Enjoy reading? Share it with your friends!

Send this to friend