Female suicide bomber with baby strapped to her back blows herself up inside a busy market killing six

The suicide bombings are truly one of the most heartbreaking tragedies of our current world. The hate behind such a tragic attack is unfathomable. It is truly hard to comprehend how someone could be so filled with hate that they would be willing to do something so horrific.

And this recent terrorist attack was quite possibly the worst one I have heard of yet. The woman who led out the attack by strapping a bomb to her chest was also carrying a baby with her. She used a baby as a defense and decoy as she carried out a terrorist attack that killed 6 people and injured 17. UNICEF made it clear that this was the first attack that involved using a baby. Before this tragedy the youngest attacker was believed to be only nine years old.

The Daily Mail reported:

The UN children’s agency (UNICEF) said it was the first such incident involving a baby reported in northeast Nigeria.

Doune Porter, UNICEF spokeswoman in the region said: ‘We are extremely worried about the use of a baby in this callous way.’

The suicide bombings, which bore the hallmark of jihadist group Boko Haram, are common in northeast Nigeria, the heart of the militants’ seven-year campaign to create an Islamic state.

We need to pray for these worn-torn countries. It is such a tragedy.