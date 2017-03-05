Feminists Get Punked – Controversial Billboard Replaced With New Message

Ha ha ha ha! Feminists in North Carolina predictably saw the cup as half empty when they caught sight of a billboard on a local highway. An anonymous buyer rented the billboard and put up the sign seen pictured at the top of this page. And as expected, the feminists went crazy over how ‘offensive’ it was, claiming it was misogynistic and rude. Of course, if they’d stopped to consider that the message is actually positive, maybe they could have saved themselves some heartburn. The Left often sees demons where there are none. The billboard says “Real men provide. Real women appreciate it.” Isn’t it possible that the message is aimed at men who are failing to provide for their families? And isn’t it possible that the message is meant to let these men know that their efforts will be appreciated by reasonable and civil women? Isn’t it just polite to be thankful for someone’s hard work and provision? When did bringing home the bacon become a bone of contention? Can’t we just all provide and all be thankful? Apparently for some feminists, the answer is no.

The buyer of the original message, in response to the unhinged Leftist outcry, put another message up. See below:

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Take that feminists. You’ve just been shown to be predictably petty and pessimistic. Not that anyone is surprised. Especially not the Twitterverse.



@myfox8 Love it! The liberal p/c crowd got "punked"! — Field (@RFTIII) March 5, 2017



@PeterFeaman I love it it. A direct HIT! Brilliant. Well played. — Lorena Ashcroft (@LorenaAshcroft) March 5, 2017



@theblaze Good, I am putting a few up. — Deplorable Dem (@millerwk) March 5, 2017