Fight Video: Little man, big heart: Dwarf takes down man twice his size in street fight

In a strange turn of events a dwarf and large man got into a fist fight. And the video is shocking to say the least. The dwarf gives the man a run for his money. He is not afraid to give the man everything he tries to give him. You can watch the video below.

According to Daily Mail,

One man learned the hard way that when it comes to fights, size doesn’t matter.

That was the lesson learned when he decided to take on a little person during an altercation in a parking lot.

As the fight begins, the dwarf expertly ducks and avoids the man’s swings before landing a few punches of his own. He then goes right for the man’s face, catching him off guard and causing him to fall on the ground.

As the man lays by a car, the dwarf continues to punch him over and over again.

The man is able to get one punch in, but the dwarf then grabs him and expertly throws his competitor off.

They face off again, the dwarf smoothly ducking another swing and landing one last punch before the video cuts out.

Don’t ever underestimate someone just because they do not look like they are smaller than you. Or you will end up like this guy…

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>