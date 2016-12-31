The Final Price Tag For All Obama Family Vacations For Past 8 Years Revealed- It’s Bad

President Obama’s time in office is finally coming to an end, and McClatchy DC has ran the numbers and figured out how much our soon-to-be former president’s vacations have cost us — the number is bound to make you cringe.

McClatchy DC wrote this:

“As America’s first family enjoys its eighth and final vacation in Hawaii, new estimates put the price tag of the Obamas’ annual trip at $3.5 million or more. In total, the cost of the the first family’s personal or largely personal travel during the last eight years comes to $85 million – though that is likely to climb to $90 million after additional records are released, according to the conservative group Judicial Watch based on federal government records.”

The cost of Air Force One and other government planes as well as helicopters, cargo planes, armored cars, Secret Service protection and advance, communications and medical staff has led Judicial Watch to really try to focus on less personal travel.

Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton explains the royalty treatment the Obamas have been demanding:

“The Secret Service and the Air Force are being abused by unnecessary travel, unnecessary presidential travel for fundraising and luxury vacations on the taxpayers’ dime would be a good target for reform for the incoming Trump administration.”

President-elect Donald Trump, being a Billionaire, has spent his vacations so far at the properties he actually owns. Trump spent this years Christmas at his Mar-A-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, which is where he also spent Thanksgiving. He also spent a weekend recently at the place that some have supposed may become his own personal Camp David during his time in office — Bedminster golf club in New Jersey.

Some on the Left have struggled to try and compare Obama’s trips to former President George W. Bush’s, but as McClatchy reported just how un-alike those two really are:

“Critics of Obama’s annual vacations to Hawaii and Martha’s Vineyard say President George W. Bush – and perhaps Trump – likely saved money because their vacation homes, including Bush’s ranch in Crawford, Texas, were modified one time – some at a cost to taxpayers – and accommodated some of the traveling entourage. At Bush’s ranch, some slept in trailers.”