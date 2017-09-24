First MLB Player Kneels During National Anthem, Fans Immediately Upset

The virus that is disrespect and ignorance has managed to escape the National Football League and infect Major League Baseball. The first MLB player has decided to take a knee during the national anthem, and fans are infuriated.

A’s Bruce Maxwell put his cap over his heart (only a modicum more respectful than the losers in the NFL) but still took a knee. Of course, he tried to explain that he wasn’t trying to be disrespectful, and that he actually loves the United States. He was just doing it for attention.

He tried to explain the purpose behind his kneeling, but ended up digging himself a bigger hole.

“My hand was over my heart because I love this country and I have family members, including my father, who bled for this country, and who continue to serve,” he said. “At the end of the day, this is the best country on the planet. I am and forever will be an American citizen and grateful to be here, but my kneeling is what’s getting the attention, and I’m kneeling for the people who don’t have a voice.”

But it’s clear that he’s not worried about being respectful when it comes to voicing his opinion of President Donald Trump. His Instagram posts (and the coarse language therein) indicate that he actually has an intense dislike of the President.

“Yeah fuck this guy! Our president speaks of inequality of man because players are protesting the anthem!” Maxwell wrote in a post. “Fuck this man! Seriously on the highest platform for our country expressing that it is OK for there to be Division of man and rights!”

It seems to me that he took a knee, not to give a voice to the voiceless, but to spite a President that he very obviously hates.

I respect peaceful protest especially in a time where “peaceful protests” are punctuated by instances of violence such as attacking police. That being said, the national anthem isn’t the time to be selfish. You are a famous baseball player. If you cared about giving the voiceless a platform, you would have done it long before now. Don’t insult the intelligence of the American people by pretending that your little protest was anything but a spiteful nose-thumbing at the President. That’s disingenuous, and does nothing to help you or your cause.

As a side note, if the people you want to represent are people who are kneeling for the anthem, you might want to consider keeping better company. Just a thought.