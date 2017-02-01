First Navy SEAL Dies Under Trump, But Donald Does Something For The Family That Speaks Volumes

President Trump apparently “had a very somber and lengthy conversation with the family” of Chief Petty Officer William Ryan Owens, who was the Navy SEAL killed in the special operations action in Yemen over the weekend, according to White House press secretary Sean Spicer, who also added during Tuesdays conference, “The president offered his sincerest condolences to Officer Owens’ wife, his father and their three children.”

Owens, 36, was killed in action, and would be the first American servicemen casualty since Trump became commander-in-chief. The petty officer was part of a SEAL team carrying out an operation against al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, which also brought 14 other members of the terrorist group, down – including three top heads. The main mission was to recover the intelligence data that could prove helpful in foiling future attacks.

NEW: US service member killed in Yemen raid ID'd as Chief Petty Officer William "Ryan" Owens, according to statement from Sec. James Mattis. pic.twitter.com/2vQbSfzr3n — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 30, 2017

Owens, who was from Peoria, Ill., succumbed to wounds incurred during what was reportedly a two-hour firefight.

Defense Secretary Mattis gave a poignant statement Monday:

“Ryan gave his full measure for our nation, and in performing his duty, he upheld the noblest standard of military service. The United States would not long exist were it not for the selfless commitment of such warriors.”

President Trump also released a statement on Sunday:

“Americans are saddened this morning with news that a life of a heroic service member has been taken in our fight against the evil of radical Islamic terrorism. My deepest thoughts and humblest prayers are with the family of this fallen service member.”

It is a tragedy that America lost one of it’s finest warriors. Indeed, how grateful we should be to have such men fighting and dying for their country.