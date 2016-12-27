‘F**K YOU. GO TO HELL’: Georgetown Prof Aims Vicious Attacks At Muslim Trump Voter

What is wrong with professors these days? First, the racist dude from Drexel University that has fantasies about white genocide, now this lady who apparently hates Muslims? Or is it only Muslims who didn’t vote Democrat? I can never tell where their tolerance ends.

I wonder if this lady is going to get kicked out of liberalism because she yelled at a minority, or if it’s acceptable because said minority voted against the Democratic party.

Apparently C. Christine Fair is an extreme liberal who feels the needs to harass her fellow educators because of who they voted for. You couldn’t even make this up if you wanted to.

The student, a Muslim named Asra Nomani, contacted Georgetown to file a complaint against Fair, when the professor flipped out on her.

My complaint to @Georgetown re: Christine Fair abuse against me for the crime of my vote for @realDonaldTrump: https://t.co/bN5DTlKZaD — Asra Q. Nomani (@AsraNomani) December 23, 2016

Fair became irate and crazy, posting horrifying messages to Nomani and eventually posting her hatred on Facebook, repeating her terrible language and “tolerance.” [WARNING: The FB post contains very strong language.]

I don’t know why this cranky lady decided to announce she’s a slut but

Oh that’s gonna haunt my nightmares.

This lady should absolutely be fired for her public behavior. She is a blight on the professional community.

And can someone tell this woman that the First Amendment protects you from the government, not from your employer?