FOOLS! Global Warming Study CANCELLED Because….THICK SUMMER ICE!

BAHAHAHAHAHA! Okay…so, this global warming research study that was to be held in Canada was cancelled. The reason for the cancellation is…a total ‘in you face’ reason. It was cancelled due to “unprecedented” THICK SUMMER ICE.

Of course, the scientists involved with this research study turned around and blamed their humiliation on ‘climate change’. Classic stupid libs…

So according to reports on this story coming out, the study is a $17-million four-year-long program. The University that was heading it, planned to conduct the third leg of its research by sending out 40 scientists into the Bay on the Canadian Research Icebreaker all to study “contributions of climate change and regulation on the Hudson Bay system .” However, they were forced to cancel it because the scientists’ icebreaker was needed by the Canadian Coast Guard for a purpose much more important. They needed to rescue fishing boats and supply ships that were STRAIGHT UP STUCK in the “unprecedented ice conditions”

Wow….talk about IRONY!

So one of the scientists were real quick to try and safe what face they could:

“It became clear to me very quickly that these weren’t just heavy ice conditions, these were unprecedented ice conditions,” Dr. David Barber, the lead scientist on the study, told VICE. “We were finding thick multi-year sea ice floes which on level ice were five metres thick… it was much, much thicker and much, much heavier than anything you would expect at that latitude and at that time of year.”

"It became clear to me very quickly that these weren't just heavy ice conditions, these were unprecedented ice conditions," Dr. David Barber, the lead scientist on the study, told VICE. "We were finding thick multi-year sea ice floes which on level ice were five metres thick… it was much, much thicker and much, much heavier than anything you would expect at that latitude and at that time of year."

Clearly not one to let a crisis go to waste, Barber seized the opportunity to perform the usual alarmist clown dance for the media, explaining why this incident definitely shows that global warming is a major problem and deserving of our urgent attention. He told reporters:

"It was clear it was from the Arctic, I just needed to be among the ice to see it," said Dr. Barber. "What was also clear to me was that climate change has caused this event to happen." [Don't you just love that "I just needed to be among the ice"? I think what he's trying in his subtle way to tell us is: "Not all superheroes wear capes"] Warming to his theme, he told Global News: "This is climate change fully in action – affecting our ability to make use of marine resources and transport things." and "This is a wake-up call for all of us in the country."

Yes. The climate changed from cold to colder.

If this scientist truly believes in man-made global warming (now conveniently referred to as “climate change” to accommodate for inconveniences such as “unprecedented polar ice”), then it means that we, mankind, are responsible for said unprecedented polar ice. So I guess our job is done. We stopped global warming. Good job everybody. I’m gonna go have a slurpee.