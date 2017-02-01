Football Fans Sign Petition To FIRE Lady Gaga, Who May Use Superbowl For Political Message

It really sucks when celebrities try to hijack events to spread a political message, especially when you don’t agree with said message. Is it really possible for celebrities to leave the preaching to those a little better equipped for the job and just entertain us?

People are concerned that Lady Gaga is going to use the Super Bowl halftime show to spread her political opinions, and they aren’t about to stand for it.

We all remember what happened last year when Beyonce used the halftime show the the Super Bowl to stand up for Black Lives Matter and reject cops. Conservatives and football fans were mad for MONTHS afterward, with police officers refusing to sign up to work her shows.

Well, fans are afraid that something similar will happen this year when Lady Gaga plays.

The details of her Super Bowl performance are under wraps for now. Lady Gaga, who sang the national anthem at last year’s game, told Us Weekly: “I don’t want to say anything or give away anything specifically about what you will see during the halftime show because I don’t want to ruin the surprise for everyone else. But I will tell you that it’s going to be fantastic.” Apparently, she’s had something in mind for quite some time. In October, Gaga told the Washington Post: “I’ve been planning this since I was 4, so I know exactly what I’m going to do. For me, it’s all about giving to the fans and bringing people together that wouldn’t normally come together.” And her planned performance seems to be doing just that – only not quite in the way she anticipated. It seems that people from all backgrounds are banding together to protest Lady Gaga’s performance.

I’m going to give Gaga the same benefit of the doubt that I am giving Trump; I am going to wait and see what she does before I criticize her.

I’m not a huge football fan and truth be told, I only watch the Super Bowl for the commercials. That being said, I would greatly appreciate not being preached at by a celebrity who was merely hired to sing until the teams come back from their water break.

I have seen no express evidence that Gaga plans to get political at the Super Bowl, simply because she was a Hillary Clinton supporter. Who knows, maybe her halftime show will be as great as the National Anthem was last year.