Former Chicago Police Chief Slams BLM… Blames Them For Violent Crime Wave [AUDIO]

A former Chicago police chief has finally said what the rest of us are thinking and called out the Black Lives Matter movement. Since the rise of this famous group, we’ve seen a rise in the amount of police-targeted crimes. While many are afraid to call it what it is for fear of being labeled “racist” or a “bigot,” Garry McCarthy took to the airwaves to prove that not everyone will be bullied into silence.

Coming from Chicago, he’s seen more than his fair share of crime, so if anyone would know the effect of BLM on police interaction with the public, it would be him.

While speaking with John Catsimatidis on AM 970 in New York, McCarthy blamed the movement for the “political atmosphere of anti-police sentiment.”

McCarthy explained that the movement has created an environment that has “emboldened” violent criminals, while “hamstringing” police officers, which McCarthy said contributes to increased “lawlessness” and violent crime. “So what’s happening, and this is ironic, is that a movement with the goal of saving black lives at this point is getting black lives taken, because 80 percent of our murder victims here in Chicago are male blacks,” he explained. “Less than half of 1 percent of all the shootings in this city involve police officers shooting civilians.” McCarthy went on to explain that the murder rate has skyrocketed 90 percent in Chicago over the past two years, which he said is “simply unacceptable.” “We are very clearly going down the wrong path,” he added.

Listen to the audio below:

I’m hoping that Trump’s election with embolden the police to go after criminals and stop being afraid of the media’s reaction to their difficult decisions. There is no reason an officer should feel like they couldn’t do their job because people would harass them and their family if the media portrays what they did as a bad thing.