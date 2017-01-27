Former Miss America shares her intimate pro-life story in this powerful message

I think we’d be shocked by how much we don’t know about people in the public eye.

Take former Miss America 2011, Teresa Scanlan for instance, who shared an eye-watering pro-life story today on honor of the March For Life. Believe me when I say you’re going to want to break out the Kleenex.

In a Facebook post revealing a seriously private part of her life, Scanlan told us of her unplanned pregnancy, and all of the emotions she felt surrounding it. She knew her life wouldn’t be the same, despite all of the plans she had made, she decided to take the biggest step she’d ever faced: becoming a mother at 22.

For those who don’t know, Jace was an unplanned pregnancy.

I’ve never told the full story publicly before and sometimes get extremely scared of receiving backlash, but here’s my best attempt. (My apologies if this is a bit intimate and TMI for some.)

………………………………..

I was in Orlando, Florida in August of 2015 when I realized I was a week late. I’ll never forget sitting on that plane flying back up to Connecticut and thinking through all the ways my life would change. I was shaking and petrified.

I’m a planner by nature, so anything unplanned scares me more than I could possibly describe. I was 22 years old, just about to start my senior year of college, had an internship on Capitol Hill lined up with a high-ranking member, and was prepping to take the LSAT in September. My life was the busiest it had ever been and I understood that literally everything from the ground up would change if I was to have a baby. Up until now, these past years had mostly gone as planned.

I had just broken off my engagement earlier that summer when I found out he had been cheating, but we had been “on and off” all throughout the summer and therefore still sleeping together up until a month prior.

Now believe me, I never imagined that would be me. When I won Miss America at 17, people made fun of me for proudly being a virgin and saying that I wanted to wait until marriage. However, I lost my virginity to this man and I had justified myself for the past 2 years, saying I was going to marry him anyway. But I had never really prepared myself for the reality and responsibility of a baby.

We had not talked in days, but I texted him and told him I needed him to pick me up at the airport and I needed to take a test. I wanted more than anything to take the test alone, completely by myself, but I forced myself to text him for one reason: I know myself.

I know the temptations that I face and give into. And I know that I care about what other people think about me to a ridiculous and sometimes harmful extent.

This is extremely hard for me to admit, but here goes… I *knew* that if I was the only person who knew about this pregnancy, there was a 99% chance I would have an abortion and keep it a secret forever. Yet I also knew that if even one other person knew, I would never go through with an abortion. I needed someone else to know the moment I did.

It was the scariest day of my life. My hands were shaky as I took the test and handed it to him to wait the 2 minutes for the result to appear.

… he reached out and handed it to me.

… Positive.

My heart sank.