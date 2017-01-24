Former Playboy model puts up video showing her putting her TONGUE in her three-year-old son’s MOUTH

Today parenting is under attack everywhere. Parents are constantly criticized and condemned from strangers everywhere. Everyone seems to feel entitled to give their opinion on other people’s parenting styles. Unfortunately in today’s world, owning a social media account makes someone an expert… or at least that is what everyone seems to think based on the way they act.

So when this former playboy model posted a video of her and her son on Instagram people started to jump into the conversation and give their opinions. Model, Belen Rodriguez, posted a video of herself kissing her son at a restaurant. The little boy is only three years old, but the video is still rising eyebrows and comments.

Granted, Belen Rodriguez has a pretty interesting past…

According to the Daily Mail,

The clip, which appears to have been taken at a restaurant, shows Rodriguez playfully grabbing her son Santiago by the chin and turning his face towards her.

She pulls a face at the camera as the toddler giggles before she briefly puts her tongue inside his puckered lips as the boy squirms.

There is suggestion that she was licking whipped cream off his face. The model then wipes her finger along the plate and dabs whipped cream on her son’s nose and cheek as he giggles happily.

The short clip, which has been viewed more than a million times, sparked an online debate between the model’s five million Instagram followers.

One user said: ‘You just have to feel ashamed!’

What do you think? Was she out of line or was this completely innocent?