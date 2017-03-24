Former Rescue Dog Leads Owners To Save Life Of Little Girl, When Police Make SHOCKING Discovery…

It was just after 11am on Friday when members of the Delta County Sheriff’s Department were called to the scene of a child found in a ditch. The temperature was just about freezing when the child was found.

This 3 year old girl was found naked and then taken to a nearby home to wait for authorities to arrive.

Along with the police came an EMS crew who ecaluateed the little girl and then transported her to the hospital. Miraculously , this child was checked out and found not to be suffering from hypothermia or any other serious injuries.

Then the parents were located…

Child protective services worked to remove both the little girl and one other sibling from their home. One of the officers who responded to the scene, Deputy Steve Kositzky gave a statement on what has happened since:

“The child is fine and is well and is in good hands as we speak. There was one other child that was located in the home and that child was removed as well and to my knowledge both those children are together in a foster care type home.”

“We are waiting for the full police report, the full investigation to unfold. We are thankful we had a concerned citizen member find the child.”

There are many who are drawing their own conclusions on what had happened…particularly on social media. Of course…

Due to the overwhelming ‘quick to judge’ frenzy going on, authorities have asked that the investigation be allowed to follow its’ entire course so the truth of the situation can be found.

Now, there is another part to this story that may pleasantly surprise you. It is about a dog named Peanut.

Peanut is the reason that the child was found and taken out of harms way. Peanut was inside the home of her family when she began acting crazy. Running up and down stairs. She was barking and yelping and demanding to be let outside. The owners say that when they let Peanut outside she took off at full speed into the field behind their home. Because the dog was acting so strangely one of her family followed her and discovered the naked, little girl shivering and curled up in a ball. The man wrapped the girl up in his sweatshirt and took her into the house. The family called 911 and made the little girl as comfortable as possible while they waited for authorities to arrive. When the ambulance and police arrived the little girl uttered just one word. “Doggie.”

Peanut has a story to tell, she was a rescue dog from the Delta Animal Shelter. Last April arrived to shelter at that time named Petunia, and she arrived in very bad shape. She came in with two broken legs, broken ribs and a digestive tract full of carpet. The amazing people at this shelter took her in and made her well. While she was healing, her former owners were convicted for the animal abuse they had committed.

It didn’t take long for a healthy Petunia to find a new home. A family from Rapid River came to the shelter one day and left with a new family member. Petunia went to her new home with a new name. Peanut. Thanks to Peanut, her new family and the Delta Animal Shelter she was able to go and rescue that little girl.

There are many heroes in this story, and one is a dog.