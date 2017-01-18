Fox News’ Judge Nap Meets With Trump TWICE- Now Everyone’s Talking, Supreme Court Nominee?

Fox News’ Judge Andrew Napolitano as met with President-elect Donald Trump twice now, and has a huge announcement regarding Trump’s Supreme Court pick.

Without spilling too much tea, Nap told Shepard Smith that we can expect to hear Trump’s nomination for SCOTUS Judge in just a few weeks!

From BizPac Review:

Incoming president Donald Trump hopes to nominate a Supreme Court justice within the next two weeks. That’s what Judge Andrew Napolitano told Fox News anchor Shepard Smith after meeting with Trump on Tuesday. Napolitano spoke with Trump for the second time to discuss a replacement for the late Justice Antonin Scalia on the Supreme Court. Judge Nap said Trump wants to name a replacement “in the next two weeks or sooner.”

Watch the clip below:

It’s good that Trump is looking for someone with as much dedication to conservative principles as Judge Scalia had. While there will never be another Judge like him, we need to get as close as possible in order to secure the SCOTUS.