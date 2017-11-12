Fox News Sunday: Democrat Sen. Chris Van Hollen believes sexual abuse of women is acceptable

Chris Wallace asked Sen. Van Hollen about how Democrats supported Bill Clinton even though there were multiple allegation of sexual abuse, even rape, against women. “Is there a double standard against Judge Roy Moore, senator?”

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

“No thee isn’t a double standard, Chris,” Sen. Van Hollne said, “This involves the sexual abuse of children.” At no point during the rest of the interview did he mention Bill Clinton or respond to Wallace’s question concerning allegations against Clinton.

What else can be inferred here other than Van Hollen believes the sexual abuse of women is no big deal?



The Last Tradition