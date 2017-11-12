Fox News Sunday: Democrat Sen. Chris Van Hollen believes sexual abuse of women is acceptable

Fox News Sunday: Democrat Sen. Chris Van Hollen believes sexual abuse of women is acceptable
Chris Wallace asked Sen. Van Hollen about how Democrats supported Bill Clinton even though there were multiple allegation of sexual abuse, even rape, against women. “Is there a double standard against Judge Roy Moore, senator?”

“No thee isn’t a double standard, Chris,” Sen. Van Hollne said, “This involves the sexual abuse of children.” At no point during the rest of the interview did he mention Bill Clinton or respond to Wallace’s question concerning allegations against Clinton.

What else can be inferred here other than Van Hollen believes the sexual abuse of women is no big deal?

Samuel Gonzalez is the editor-in-chief of The Last Tradition, a blog he started in April 2009. Samuel is one of the top Latino bloggers in the country and his blog has been linked by Gateway Pundit, Right Wing News, Instapundit, Legal Insurrection, American Thinker and other top conservative blogs. He's a strong Reagan conservative, a Rush Limbaugh disciple, an unconventional Evangelical who not only takes on Liberal orthodoxy, but also challenges other so-called soft conservatives afraid to buck political correctness.

