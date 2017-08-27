Fox News Sunday stacks panel with former McConnell staffer to form CNN-type anti-Trump discussion panel

Fox News Sunday stacks panel with former McConnell staffer to form CNN-type anti-Trump discussion panel
I cannot believe what Fox News Sunday did this morning by assembling the most anti-Trump discussion panel to date.

CNN is notorious for putting together 7 to 1 discussion panels with poor Jeffrey Lord as the lone spokesman on behalf of the Trump administration. he eventually got axed by CNN for his ability to make the other Liberal panelists look silly in their craven criticism of the president.

It’s FNS’s usual practice to put up a 2 on 2 panel to discuss news and political events on a Sunday morning.

From left to right, it’s a Conservative-Liberal-Conservative-Liberal that sits around a table with Chris Wallace serving as the moderator. However today it was Karl Rove, a noted anti-Trumper, a female correspondent for the Associated Press, aka a Liberal. But instead of putting up a more staunch Trump supporter, Fox invites a former staffer for Mitch McConnell! Juan Williams, no fan of the president completed the panel.

What!

This is a step in the wrong direction for Fox who has chosen to emulate the CNN/MSNBC model of very biased discussion groups. Being fair and balanced apparently has gone out the window and it is very shameful to see.

Samuel Gonzalez is the editor-in-chief of The Last Tradition, a blog he started in April 2009. Samuel is one of the top Latino bloggers in the country and his blog has been linked by Gateway Pundit, Right Wing News, Instapundit, Legal Insurrection, American Thinker and other top conservative blogs. He's a strong Reagan conservative, a Rush Limbaugh disciple, an unconventional Evangelical who not only takes on Liberal orthodoxy, but also challenges other so-called soft conservatives afraid to buck political correctness.

