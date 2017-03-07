Freedomworks: These Four Republican Senators are Frauds Who Are Trying To Keep Obamacare in Place

FreedomWorks national director of campaigns, Noah Wall, called out four senators for fraud after they said they would not vote for the repeal they supported last term – because it repeals too much of ObamaCare. Sens. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.V.), Cory Gardner (R-Col.), and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska.) backtracked on their support for the reconciliation bill.

“Sens. Portman, Capito, Gardner, and Murkowski would be in jail with Bernie Madoff if they had orchestrated such a fraud in the private sector. They have scammed the American people.

“They supported a strong repeal bill when they knew President Obama would never sign it, and now they won’t support the same language because President Trump might sign it,” Noah Wall said.

“Show voting on one of the most important national issues to scam constituents of their support is a key mark of being part of the DC swamp. Sens. Gardner and Murkowski even voted for the reconciliation bill which repealed the Medicaid expansion during their campaigns, and now they’re outing themselves as the frauds they are.”