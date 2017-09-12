Gay Couple Lawyers Up Against Christian Baker Who Wouldn’t Cater Their Wedding..Then Trump Steps In

Democrats have long engaged in the time-honored tradition of enslaving servants to work for them, and then taking to court their right to do that very thing. First it was demanding Africans work in their fields, pick their cotton, and cook their meals, and now they’re demanding bakers make them cakes or risk having the law and their livelihoods come crashing down in a whirlwind of negative press, death threats and hateful rhetoric.

They are still forcing people to work for them against their will, and it’s time that this ends, and the Trump administration is going to help us abolish this modern-day slavery.

Christian bakers have been targeted by those in the LGBT community for not being able to participate in a wedding between two people violates their religious beliefs. One of those bakers, Masterpiece Cakeshop owner Jack Phillips, has been waging a 5-year-long battle against a gay couple who is demanding he make their wedding cake, or face the wrath of the judicial system.

The Supreme Court agreed to hear his case, where they will decide whether any illegal discrimination took place.

As an aside, why would you want someone to make you food who has already stated that they don’t want to make it? Can you even fathom how much spit you’d be eating? Do you want your wedding ruined by a poorly constructed, half-decorated cake that looks more like a drunken toddler put it together? Do you even think about these things, or are you people just desperate for media attention and can’t see beyond the tips of your noses?

But back to the story.

Trump’s Department of Justice decided to file an amicus brief on behalf of Phillips. Solicitor General Jeffrey B. Wall stated that allowed the lower court’s ruling against the baker to stand would be a direct violation of the First Amendment where public accommodations law compels someone to create expression for a particular person or entity and to participate, literally or figuratively, in a ceremony or other expressive event.”

While reporting on this same story, The Washington Post speculated that the filing of this brief could indicate that the government itself would ask for time when the case goes to oral argument.

The fact that the Trump administration is standing up for Christian bakers who don’t want to be forced into violating their religious beliefs is amazing. In fact, it may be my single favorite thing about this government right now.