George Bush Gets A Load Of Trump’s Plan For ISIS- Releases STUNNING 3 Word Statement

Our former President, President George W. Bush after hearing President Trump’s plan for ISIS…which is to CRUSH them out of existence, gave some encouraging words in response…

To be perfectly clear with what our President’s plans are, Trump said we will eradicate ISIS “completely from the face of the Earth”

Yes. I know. EXCELLENT PLAN.

In an interview airing Monday night on Hannity on Fox News, Bush said defeating the Islamic State had to be of the utmost importance to the United States and that Trump was right to pursue the goal vigilantly.

“I’ve heard both presidents after my time say we’re going to defeat and degrade ISIS,” Bush said. “It’s very important, in my mind, that we do so so that people know they can rely upon us and the people, not only governments but people on the ground — people who want to be free.”

“Go get ’em,” he added. <---- one of the reasons we love him. You got bad guys? Take them out. The End.

The former president talked about his experience speaking with some of the troops fighting in the Middle East and shared how most of them could see positive changes taking place in the region once Islamic radicals had been removed.

Watch this…you won’t regret it.

“Ask some of these troops, ‘Were you able to see human deprivation and improvement?’ and they say, ‘Yes.’ A lot of them say to me, ‘I love the idea of girls being able to go to school for the first time in Afghanistan or young kids in Iraq no longer subjected to the thuggery of these ideological thugs,’” Bush said.

Now right along with his feelings for ISIS, our former President also spoke on his book ‘Portraits of Courage’, it is going to be published this week!

It is from a collection of Bush’s oil paintings and stories of American soldiers who dedicated themselves and fought in Iraq and Afghanistan. You should also know that ALL PROCEEDS will be going to help the Military Service Initiative, which is to offer assistance to all those troops who served in those wars.

Isn’t that just like him? He loves America and her heroes, and it shows.

“I’m kind of a crier, and when a mom hugs me and talks about her son it affected me,” Bush said.

“On the other hand, it’s hard for many people to understand but when you go to Walter Reed and a soldier looks at you who’s lost his leg and says, ‘I’d do it again,’ or you ride mountain bikes with these troops that some of them who lost a leg that went back into combat, or a mother whose son lost his life and said, ‘I just want you to know my son died doing what he wanted to do.’ It lifts your spirit. It is amazing. And hopefully my art is able to capture how amazing these people are,” he added.

He even said that one of the things he missed most about being President was saluting men and women in uniform.

WHO SAYS THAT!? He does. This is how much he loves our nation’s heroes.

The former president said his only wish is that he will be able to sell more books so he can help as many veterans as possible.

“The greatest honor of the presidency was looking them in the eye and saluting them as their commander in chief,” Bush said. “And I intend to support and salute them for the rest of my life.”