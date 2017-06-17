Germany To Open FIRST Liberal Mosque Where Men, Women and Gays Pray Together

Seyran Ates has a dream, and it’s about to come true. She has wanted to build a mosque, but not just any mosque, no. A LIBERAL mosque where Muslims from all walks of life can pray together — women and men, Sunni and Shiite, straight and gay. As much as this seems like a pipe dream, the project is nearly finished, and the 54-year-old daughter of Turkish guest workers in Germany is swept over with joy as she enters the light-flooded room undergoing some final work.

“I couldn’t be more euphoric, it’s a dream come true,” Ates said with a smile as she felt the white carpet that three Turkish carpet layers were spreading out in the freshly painted room.

Ates is a famous women’s rights activist and lawyer, and has struggled for eight years to launch a place of prayer for progressive Muslims in Germany where they can leave their religious conflicts behind and concentrate on their religion. The mosque will open it’s doors Friday, and it’s bound to get attention, being the only on of its kind.

“This project was long overdue. There’s so much Islamist terror and so much evilness happening in the name of my religion…it’s important that we, the modern and liberal Muslims, also show our faces in public.”

The mosque has been named, Ibn-Rushd-Goethe-Mosque, which is actually a combination of the medieval Andalusian philosopher Ibn Rushd and German writer Johann Wolfgang Goethe. The mosque itself was built in the Muslim immigrant neighborhood of Moabit, which is flecked with Indian and Vietnamese restaurants and Middle Eastern cafes.

When mosques normally have a minaret with a muezzin to call Muslims to prayer, this mosque does not. Instead, this mosque occupies one big room in an old Lutheran church, with the rent having been paid up to a year.

I would rather deal with a Muslim mosque that is open to ALL types of Muslim…Even if it is uber-progressive.