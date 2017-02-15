‘Go Eff Yourself’: Ernie Els Fires Back at Critics Upset That He Golfed With Trump

Professional golfer, Ernie Els had just one message for Trump haters that were out to look for blood when they learned he played golf with Trump and the Prime Minister of Japan.

It’s a simple message, that there is no way to misinterpret. At least it seems pretty straight forward to me. This is the message, what do you think?

“Go eff yourself.”

Pretty loud and clear…right down to the period at the end.

Els is a two-time U.S. Open champion who was graciously invited to join Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Trump’s National Gold Club in Florida just this past weekend.

This was an offer that the South-African born golfer didn’t want to turn down…and sticks by the decision.

“I had to pinch myself all the time,” Els said Tuesday of his experience this past weekend. “It was almost surreal.”

But not everyone was as excited about the prospect of the 47-year-old — nicknamed “The Big Easy” — hitting the links with the Commander in Chief; Els recounted to reporters yesterday that he has his fair share of detractors. He said, “A lot of my own friends were not for him… They kind of needled me a little bit, saying I was a suck up. I just said, ‘Go eff yourself. I played with the president and you haven’t.’ You can’t please everybody.” Els told reporters that he has casually known Trump for two decades, and that the president has a pretty impressive golf game to boot. “President Trump is a golfer,” he said. “He swings the golf club properly, hits iron shots properly. He’s a proper golfer. The Japanese PM plays a different kind of game. He’s more of a little clipper. He flicks the ball a little bit.” And Els was clearly not the only one who enjoyed the outing; POTUS himself took to Twitter to praise the round that day:



Played golf today with Prime Minister Abe of Japan and @TheBig_Easy, Ernie Els, and had a great time. Japan is very well represented! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2017

Els was really one of the few eyewitnesses to on of the most significant early diplomatic engagements of President Trump since being in the White House…so uh, big deal.

He said he rode in a cart with Trout while Trump and Abe rode in a cart together themselves. The two were speaking to each other using an interpreter.

The competition was not set to be between the two heads, but rather between Els and the other three. Els reported that the final result was a tie…

Things that make you go hmmmm?

Els released a statement that tells us all we need to know…

“It was just golf and a good time,” Els continued further, noting that politics was not a part of the discussion. He further told reporters that had President Barack Obama ever asked the golfing champ to play, Els would have gladly accepted the invitation. “It’s the respect I have for this country that has given me so much,” he said.