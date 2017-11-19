Good Samaritan SHOT IN THE HEAD Because He Went To Help A MURDERER Who Wrecked His Car

Kevin M. Neibauer was home in his Philadelphia neighborhood one Tuesday night when he suddenly heard a horrific crashing sound just outside his front door. It was 2 AM, and being concerned for the safety of anyone who may have been hurt, he opened his door and stepped out into what was to become a nightmare. Upon stepping outside, he observed a car which had evidently crashed into a light pole. Neibauer saw the car’s driver still in the car, rummaging around through the contents of the vehicle.

Wanting to be sure the driver had the medical care he may need, Kevin called 911. With EMTs dispatched to the scene, Kevin spoke with the driver, who at this point had removed the license plate from the vehicle. The man asked Kevin if he had called the police. Kevin said he had, and the man thanked him and shook his hand. The next thing Kevin remembers was blood pouring from his head and face. Unsure as to what had happened, Kevin speculated to himself that maybe he’d been hit with a baseball bat. The truth was much worse. Kevin had been shot in the back of the neck, with the bullet having traveled up the right side of his face and fractured his jaw, cheek, orbital, and sinus. The bullet exited the area of Neibauer’s face above his left eye. The Good Samaritan had just been shot by the very person he was trying to help.

Kevin soon found himself in the ambulance he had called for the driver of the crashed car. The shooter had fled about three blocks but was captured by police. It was determined that the shooter had actually committed a murder a few blocks away. Kevin Neibauer says, “Two days later I’m still in the hospital being prepped for surgery that will last five hours and take 500 stitches to close my open wounds. All that helpfulness turned into one heck of a medical procedure that landed me in the ICU. Seven days later I’m sent home as a 55-year-old with potential hearing and vision problems that may not ever heal properly.”

Neibauer, a husband, father of three daughters, and grandfather of two grandsons, survived his gunshot wounds and was able to welcome his first granddaughter into the world. One inch to the left or right and he may not be here today. But his guardian angel was apparently pulling late night duty on that fateful evening. They say no good deed goes unpunished. Kevin is now being punished by huge medical bills for his good deed, for his attempt to help a stranger. Kevin Neibauer has a GoFundMe account set up for any who would like to donate and help this hero. Enjoy your grandchildren Mr. Neibauer, you’ve earned it.