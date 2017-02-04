Google Changes The Word ‘Fascism’ To Vilify Conservatives And Defend Leftist Rioters

Instructions for Liberals on how to win the culture war without actual arguments and/or ideas.

1. Change the definitions of words.

2. Pretend they were never changed.

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

3. Have one of the world’s largest search engines link to the new, faux definition, giving it gravitas.

4. Sit back and watch people fall for it and do exactly as predicted.

Yes folks, when Leftists can’t win the argument any other way, they change the rules and the definitions. They do it with everything; unemployment numbers, polls, common core curriculum. They’ve never played fair. They will never play fair. In order to bolster their claim that the political right is fascist, they simply change the definition to be aimed specifically at the right wing. Easy peasy. The problem is that too many Americans see Google as gospel, taking their word for it on definitions.

By the traditionally long-accepted official definition of the word fascism, it is indeed the intolerant, violent Left who meets it. Merriam-Webster says “fascism” is “a political philosophy, movement, or regime (as that of the Fascisti) that exalts nation and often race above the individual and that stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition.” Or, “a tendency toward or actual exercise of strong autocratic or dictatorial control.” Sound like anyone we know, Leftists?

Whoever disagrees with them is relentlessly attacked until their reputation or business is utterly destroyed. Those, friends, are the tactics of the Left, not the Right. If there’s any doubt, check out Berkeley and NYU, Ferguson and Baltimore, Portland and Philadelphia, The Women’s March and the airport demonstrations, Occupy Wall Street and every other street. It is the LEFT that shuts down dissent and destroys their political enemies wherever possible.

Google is tiresomely predictable; lying to help the Left. Teach young folks to dig deeper than Google for definitions. They cannot be trusted. For proof, Google it.