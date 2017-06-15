GOP Congressman: President Trump ‘Partially to Blame’ for Unleashing America’s Political ‘Demons’

Republican Representative Mark Sanford of South Carolina had decided to blame Trump for the toxic political environment that we’re seeing in America.

Many in America have been looking for some place to point the finger after yesterday’s shooting at a congressional baseball practice, but I don’t think Trump has anything to do with it. In fact if anything, he’s only revealed anger that has already existed in the hearts of the least tolerant among us.

Sanford went on MSNBC’s Morning Joe to discuss the event that took place yesterday and the mood that has permeated the halls of congress. He also stated that President Trump is partly to blame for the division and hatred in the United States today, when the reality is that all he had to do was exist. Liberals are positively foaming at the mouth at the mere mention of the name “Donald Trump.” How is that his fault? How is it his fault that they can’t control their violent impulses? Whatever happened to individual responsibility?

"I would argue that the president is at least in partially – not totally – but partially to blame for demons that have been unleashed. The fact that you have the top guy saying I wish I can hit you in the face. Why don't you and I'll pay your legal fees. That's bizarre. We ought to call it as such. What I've said back home, some of these people have been frankly weird and different in a town hall meeting. I say what is going on. They'll say look, if the guy at the top can say anything to anybody at any time, why can't I? I think we all need to look for ways to learn from what happened yesterday and to say, wait a minute, this is a pause moment. What might I do a little differently in the way I reached out to other members."

Watch the video below:

I refuse to blame Trump for the hatred that lives in other peoples’ hearts.