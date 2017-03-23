Gorsuch OBLITERATES False Claims Made In Hearing, Leaving Durbin Unable To Make Eye Contact [WATCH]

Liberals love to invent their own alternative facts in an effort to make conservatives and Republicans look bad. They will even go as far as to blatantly lie, and their followers will believe it simply because it came from them.

Republicans, on the other hand, thoroughly enjoy smacking down these allegations in such a way that it leaves a mushroom cloud over Congress.

From Conservative Tribune:

On Tuesday, Judge Neil Gorsuch endured a brutal 10-hour confirmation hearing during which Democrats employed every dirty tactic they could to find something objectionable about the Supreme Court nominee. Despite their efforts, they failed across the board. Even when backed into a corner, Gorsuch found a way out, such as when Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., tried to accuse Gorsuch of sexist behavior with his students. Durbin cited a letter signed by one of Gorsuch’s former students who claimed that Gorsuch had a “gender-targeted” discussion about family planning for potential female lawyers. “Did you ask your students in class that day to raise their hands if they knew of a woman who had taken maternity benefits from a company, and then left the company after having a baby?” Durbin asked. Gorsuch then calmly explained just how wrong Durbin, and the student, were. Gorsuch wasn’t targeting women during the discussion; he was using a textbook that highlighted some of the difficulties that future lawyers would face. Gorsuch explained that he asked the class to engage in a “Socratic dialogue” about what they would do if an older female employee of a law firm asked a young potential female lawyer if she intended to become pregnant — that is what offended some of his students. “And, senator, I do ask for a show of hands, not about the question you asked, but about the following question. And I ask it of everybody. How many of you have had questions like this asked of you in the employment environment, an inappropriate question about your family planning?” Gorsuch stated.

Watch the video below:

BOOM! I’m glad Gorsuch is able to handle such pointed questions, because he’s going to be facing them for quite a while. Democrats are going to be slinging mud at him for quite a while.