Gov Jerry Brown Makes It Official- California Now Jails People For Wrong Gender Pronouns

Long-term care facilities and nursing homes are the newest targets for Gov. Jerry Brown’s progressive desires.

The “LGBT Senior Bill Of Rights” requires these facilities to allow seniors and anyone else within their care to use the bathrooms of their choice, regardless of their biological sex. It also imposes punishments on workers who “willfully and repeatedly” misgender residents with a fine of up to $1,000 and a year in prison.

That’s right, the people who lament “mass incarceration” and demand lower sentences for everyone so we can stop imprisoning people for large stretches of their lives are the same people who are now calling to imprison healthcare workers for a year. For using the wrong pronouns.

This HAS to be a freedom of speech issue, right?

And in case you were tempted to use their religious affiliation as a way to keep you from getting thrown in the thought gulag, state Senator Scott Weiner has some news for you.

“Everyone is entitled to their religious view,” he said. “But when you enter the public space, when you are running an institution, you are in a workplace, you are in a civil setting, and you have to follow the law.”

Well actually, that’s NOT how that works, but I’m sure he knows that and is making a point for his liberal friends.

He also released a statement in which he praised Gov. Brown for signing the bill.

“Our LGBT seniors built the modern LGBT community and led the fight for so many of the rights our community takes for granted today. It is our duty to make sure they can age with the dignity and respect they deserve,” he wrote. “I want to thank Governor Brown for joining our coalition in supporting this bill, which will make a real difference in people’s lives. The LGBT Senior Bill of Rights is an important step in our fight to ensure all people are treated equally regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.”

This is a feel-good bill and nothing more. Why do I say that? Well because in every long-term care facility I’ve ever worked in, each room has its own private bathroom, and men were put with men and women were put with women, unless the couple was married of someone was paying for a private room. There is no public restroom issue in these places. The only restrooms outside of each individual rooms were those for staff and visitors. Now perhaps California does things a bit differently, but for the most part I’d say every facility I’ve been to ha been similar to my experience.

This is lip service to the LGBT community.