Gowdy GOES OFF And Attacks The “Hypocrisy” Of The Left Over Sessions [LISTEN]

Rep. Trey Gowdy is a former prosecutor, a Republican congressman from South Carolina and chairman of the House Oversight Committee. He has earned the nickname “The Bulldog” for his outstanding ability to go after those break and cheat the laws of the land, and there are plenty of examples of it.

Gowdy established the nickname during his time on the House Select Committee on Benghazi, where as the ranking member he became known for his tenacious manner and bellicose pursuit of the actual facts. While that investigation didn’t go the way that many believed it should have, Rep. Gowdy’s bulldog nature has once again reared it head — this time defending Attorney General Jeff Sessions against the political unit of liberal politicians and their pets in the media going after him.

Gowdy was scheduled to speak on Mike Gallagher’s syndicated radio show on Friday to talk about the attorney general’s determination to recuse himself in matters involving Russia amid calls for him to resign from Democrats over two meetings he had with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

While Gowdy claimed that Sessions’ statement that he had not met with the Russian ambassador regarding Donald Trump’s campaign was “not tantamount to perjury,” he said that Sessions made the right move by recusing himself.

“I thought it was the right decision. You should recuse yourself, obviously, if there’s an actual conflict, but you should frankly recuse yourself if there’s a perception of a conflict which would impact people’s ability to trust the result and the process.”

However, as the interview went on, Gowdy took some hard swings at the Democrats for their hypocrisy involving Sessions, especially given the recent calls for a special counsel to look into the Trump administration’s alleged Russian ties.

“The reality is, Jeff Sessions is not going to be in the courtroom prosecuting this case. If it was good enough for the media for Holder and Lynch, look — it exposes their hypocrisy all of the sudden about Sessions, but did you ever hear the media call for special counsel for President Obama?”

“I feel like I’m watching ‘The Notebook.’ They’ve fallen in love with the special counsel regulation they didn’t know existed a few months ago.”