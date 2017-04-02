Grandfather of criminal who broke into a home says the fight was unfair because the homeowner had a better weapon

If you don’t want to be shot while burglarizing someone else’s home, I have a helpful tip for you:

Don’t break into other people’s homes!

Or you can have a grandpa who will complain that the person you were attempting to victimize had a better plan of action and better firearm than the teenage thugs in his home.

From IJReview:

Three teen suspects were shot and killed during an attempted home burglary in Oklahoma last week. Now the grandfather of one of the suspects says the “fight” was “unfair” — because the homeowner’s son killed the trio with an AR-15. As reported by KTUL in Tulsa, Leroy Schumacher, grandfather of 17-year-old Jacob Redfearn, said the teenagers behaved “stupidly,” but they didn’t deserve to die for it. “What these three boys did was stupid. They knew they could be punished for it. But they did not deserve to die. Brass knuckles against an AR-15? C’mon. Who was afraid for their life?” Sheriff’s deputies believe the shooting was in self-defense — Schumacher disagrees. “There’s got to be a limit to that [self defense] law. He shot all three of them. There was no need for that.” The other two suspects were 16-year-old Max Cook and 19-year-old Jake Woodruff. Schumacher broke into tears as he said “maybe some kids will learn from this.” “These boys’ families are going to suffer the rest of their lives. We have to live with this the rest of our lives. The past is history […] But you can damn sure learn from it. And maybe some kids will learn from this.” CNN reported that the homeowner’s 23-year-old son fired the fatal shots against the intruders — one of whom was armed with a knife, while one carried brass knuckles. Wagoner Country Sheriff’s Deputy Nick Mahoney told reporters: “Preliminary investigation looks like it’s self-defense. There was a short exchange of words, then gunfire happened.” The driver of the getaway car, 21-year-old Elizabeth Marie Rodriguez, was arrested on three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of first-degree burglary. As reported by CNN, Oklahoma law states: First-degree murder occurs if “any other person takes the life of a human being during […] first degree burglary.” Another condition is if a person causes the death of another person with “malice aforethought.”

When someone (or in this case three someones) are breaking into your home, you aren’t going to stop to take inventory of what weapons were brought by the criminals and then plan your self defense accordingly. That never happens.

This grandfather needs to realize that people aren’t going to feel bad for him or his stupid grandson simply because he busts out the crocodile tears on television.