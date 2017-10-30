Group supporting Judge Roy Moore promises to unload “heap of opposition research” on Democrat Doug Jones

Mobile, Alabama. The Western Representation PAC is promising to unload a “heap of opposition research” on the liberal candidate vying to fill the Senate seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. The group is dispatching a team to Alabama this week and full disclosure, Right Wing News is the media sponsor of their trip.

Democrat Doug Jones garnered national attention when a Fox News Poll showed him tied 42%-42% with conservative Judge Roy Moore in deep-red Alabama. Other polling shows Judge Moore ahead and the Real Clear Politics average of polls shows Moore with a 6-point advantage.

“The fact that the average polling in this race is single digits is cause for concern,” Western PAC Chairman Roger Stockton said in an interview. “Democrats are desperate to have their Tea Party moment by capturing a seat in a Republican stronghold. It was a crucial moment that really launched the Tea Party movement when Republicans captured Ted Kennedy’s Senate seat in Massachusetts. Democrats are disorganized and demoralized and we’re going to do our part to make sure they don’t turn it around on us in Alabama.”

The group has raised money from across the country to help fund the trip. Stockton told Right Wing News that the average contribution for the Alabama trip so far is $37. “We get a lot of bang for our bucks and we’re happy to be a grassroots organization. We are so blessed to have the support of people from across the country for the important work we do.”

The group wouldn’t go into detail on the opposition research they plan to release between now and the special election on December 12th. “Our team has dug up a lot of bad stuff on this guy Jones,” Stockton continued. “Let’s just say he’s close to George Soros and he believes some radical things that Alabama voters deserve to know about before they vote.”