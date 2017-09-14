Handsome First Responder Being Called “RescueBae” Saves Several From Harvey Floods
31-year-old Raz Halili is one of the first responders who began rescuing people after Hurricane Harvey ravaged Texas, and has gained quite a following for his heroic deeds.
Well… that and…
The fact that he is absolutely, utterly, completely gorgeous and looks like he was chiseled from stone by the hand of a master craftsman.
But you know. Whatever.
He has been dubbed “RescueBae” by adoring women on the internet who I’m sure would love to be rescued by someone who looks like he just stepped out of a Calvin Klein ad.
His photo began to circulate around the internet when one Texas resident, Facebook user Ariel Marie, posted it in an attempt to track down the attractive rescuer.
“This just made my day better,” she wrote. “Lookahere Mr. Chase, (I don’t even know if that’s ya real name) I’m gon find you!!! Oh yes I am!!! You don’t even know how much ya selfie just blessed me. I’m in love with you MAN!!!! Whichyo alligator-taming, snake-eating, bayou-riding self!!! #CajunNavy #BayouBoys #PleaseRescueMeAgain #IfIrmaComeToTexasImCominToYou #HotWhiteChocolate.”
Sierra Marlee