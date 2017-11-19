Hannity SHREDS Media Matters In All-Caps Tweet Storm For Targeting His Advertisers

Sean Hannity just went off on Media Matters for America president Angelo Carusone via Twitter. He also targeted CNN host Brian Stelter, who’s show was about to have Carusone on as a guest.

Not too long before the airing of “Reliable Sources,” the show hosted by Stelter, Hannity tweeted this gem. He blasted Carusone, CNN, and Stelter, calling Carusone a racist and an anti-semite, among other things.

We all know CNN gives you brain cancer by now. They are the worst kind of news channel, hyper-partisan with no ability to report nuance and with the audacity to call themselves objective. Sean Hannity barraged them in all caps.





Carusone and Hannity have gone tit for tat the last few weeks. It all started when Hannity wasn’t a raging lunatic when he discussed the Roy Moore incident. Major companies began being targeted to remove their ads from Hannity’s show.

Hannity said on his show: “Every single person in this country deserves the presumption of innocence. With the allegations against Judge Moore, none of us know the truth of what happened 38 years ago. The only people that would know are the people involved in this incident.”

Sounds like a monster to me. Carusone showed no mercy when he started tweeting at advertisers on the Hannity program.



This all reminds me of the time Jesus said, “Let him who is without sin cast the first stone.” No one is perfect in this world yet there are those who would claim the moral high ground, undeservedly. The lies the media spread are like a parasite eating the fabric of our souls, disrupting the foundation of our society. The zombie-like believers, bred to be uneducated, foam at the mouth and call for more control, more coercion, more spending, more government, more, more, more, until we the freethinkers are left to dwindle, watching slowly as the lifeblood of freedom is slowly depleted, almost as if it was as inevitable as the reddish hue of the sunset slowly fading to the black darkness of the impending night, with the crushing certainty that morning is not to come.

